KFC outlet shut in Ghaziabad during Sawan as Hindu Raksha Dal protests non-veg sale | Video Amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra that began June 10, a KFC outlet in Ghaziabad was shut following Hindu Raksha Dal protests against meat sales during Sawan, prompting increased security and dedicated traffic arrangements for lakhs of Shiva devotees.

Ghaziabad:

Amid heightened religious sentiments during the holy month of Sawan, members of the Hindu Raksha Dal forced the closure of a KFC outlet in Ghaziabad, alleging that selling non-vegetarian food during this period offends the sentiments of Shiva devotees. The group warned that protests would intensify if meat sales were not halted throughout the month of Shravan, emphasising that such practices hurt the feelings of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

Police were called to the scene to control the situation and managed to calm the protestors. Following the incident, the fast-food outlet put up a notice board stating that only vegetarian food would be served during the Sawan period. Police are now investigating the matter and are in the process of identifying individuals involved in the disturbance.

Heavy security and arrangements for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

The Kanwar Yatra, which marks a month-long pilgrimage during Sawan, has seen an overwhelming turnout this year, with devotees traveling on foot from across the country to collect holy Ganga water and carry it back to their hometowns for offerings to Lord Shiva. In response to the unprecedented number of pilgrims, authorities have made extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure their safety.

NH-34 lane reserved for Kanwariyas

To facilitate the smooth and secure movement of pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has designated one lane of National Highway 34 (formerly NH-58) exclusively for Kanwariyas. This decision aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce the risk of accidents, especially in high-density areas like Ghaziabad.

Given the large volume of pilgrims on foot, the dedicated lane is part of broader efforts to streamline the Kanwar Yatra and avoid any disruptions. Local residents have also been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure public convenience and safety during this spiritually significant time.

With Sawan in full swing, the state continues to witness a rise in both religious fervor and administrative challenges, as law enforcement and civic bodies work in tandem to maintain order and respect among diverse communities.

The Kanwar Yatra, which commenced on June 10, draws lakhs of devotees annually who journey primarily on foot from Haridwar to their local Shiva temples, carrying sacred Ganga water to pour over Shivlingas.