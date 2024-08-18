Keshav Prasad Maurya praises UP CM: 'Is there any other Chief Minister in country like Yogi Adityanath?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday (August 18) heaped praise on CM Yogi Adityanath stating that there is no other chief minister like him in the entire country. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said that he is the “most powerful” leader on the globe and there is no one like him in the world. His remarks on Yogi came days after reports surfaced about probable differences between the two leaders after the debacle of the BJP in the Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the party workers in Mirzapur, Maurya said, “Is there any other Chief Minister in the country like Yogi Adityanath?"

However, he also took a jibe at his own government stating, “If any work is done directly through the government, my workers do not get credit for it”.

Double-engine government

He highlighted the achievements of the state and central government and said that the double-engine government is working for the welfare of the people.

“Is there any other leader in the country like Modi Ji? Is there any other Chief Minister in the country like Yogi Adityanath Ji? When our leader is the most powerful in the world and when our Chief Minister is compared with other Chief Ministers in the country, should we stay behind or move forward under his leadership?” he said.

Reports of differences between Maurya and Yogi

The party faced unexpected setbacks in the recent Lok Sabha polls, losing to the SP-Congress alliance. This defeat had amplified the acknowledged differences between Maurya and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a dynamic that became a topic of discussion even within the party ranks, as per reports.

At a state party meeting attended by both Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda, Maurya reiterated that "organisation is always bigger than government," a remark widely interpreted as being directed at the Chief Minister. At the same meeting, CM Adityanath attributed the party's electoral losses to "over-confidence" and highlighted the need to better counter the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's campaign.

