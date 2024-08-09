Friday, August 09, 2024
     
Allahabad High Court dismisses petition against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

The High Court had completed hearings on August 7 and reserved its judgment. Following its review, the court has decided to dismiss the petition, rejecting the claims made against Maurya.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 14:17 IST
Keshav Prasad Maurya
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during an interview.

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The petition, submitted by advocate Manjesh Kumar Yadav, challenged statements made by Maurya regarding the significance of organisations over the government.

The petition accused Maurya of misusing his constitutional position as Deputy Chief Minister by claiming that organisations hold more influence than the government. It also cited seven criminal cases against Maurya, alleging misuse of office.

 

