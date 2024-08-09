Allahabad High Court dismisses petition against UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during an interview.

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The petition, submitted by advocate Manjesh Kumar Yadav, challenged statements made by Maurya regarding the significance of organisations over the government.

The petition accused Maurya of misusing his constitutional position as Deputy Chief Minister by claiming that organisations hold more influence than the government. It also cited seven criminal cases against Maurya, alleging misuse of office.