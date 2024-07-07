Kanwar Yatra: UP government urges neighbouring states to issue IDs to pilgrims

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Sawan, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi government has geared up the preparations taking measures for the convenience and safety of pilgrims. In the latest development, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar on Saturday met with senior officials from western Uttar Pradesh and four other states in Meerut to strategize on ensuring a safe and successful Kanwar yatra for the devotees. Officials from neighboring states were also urged to issue ID cards to the Kanwar pilgrims from their respective regions.

This came after a recently convened high-level meeting of CM Yogi in which the officials were directed to ensure robust arrangements for Kanwar pilgrims and urged the officials of the nearby state to issue ID cards to the pilgrims.

Officials from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand attended meeting

Senior officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan participated in the Kanwar Yatra Coordination Meeting in Meerut. Moreover, the officials from ranges and divisions along with the adjoining districts of Meerut joined the meeting through online mode. During the meeting, officials made it clear that pilgrims would not be allowed to carry spears, tridents, or any kind of weapon. Meanwhile, it was also informed that there will be no ban on DJs on the Yatra route, however, the sound must be within the prescribed limits.

The Kanwar Yatra will be monitored using CCTV cameras and drones. Additionally, special attention will be given to devotees who will carry the national flag during the Yatra. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Singh said that the yatra would start on July 22 in the state.

Manoj Singh also informed that a WhatsApp group comprising officials of 12 districts of the Kanwar Yatra route will also be created. He stated that the group will be divided into two parts. One part will be for the senior officials while the other will be for police station-level officials to maintain an easy flow of information.

Yatra routes divided into 5 zones

For security reasons, the entire Kanwar Yatra route has been divided into five zones. Along these routes, health camps, which will have anti-venom injections and Kanwar camps will be established to provide resting dining and other facilities. In addition to that, separate camps will be established for the women pilgrims. Meanwhile, he said that 8 control rooms will also be set up in UP and Uttarakhand which will be operated by the officials of both the states.

DGP Prashant Kumar said that in view of the Yatra, changes have also been made in the traffic system. Accordingly, the entry of heavy vehicles will be banned on the routes. Additionally, heavy vehicles will be banned from midnight of July 21 on the Delhi Expressway, Dehradun Expressway, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Kanwar Marg. He further mentioned that the police will also regulate the songs played by DJs and the sound limits during the Yatra.

