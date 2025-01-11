Kannauj: 35 feared trapped after under-construction building of railway station collapses, rescue ops on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The roop of under-construction building at the railway station collapses

Around 35 people were feared trapped after the railway station's under-construction building collapsed on Saturday. The District Magistrate (DM), SP, and senior railway officers reached the spot. A rescue operation was initiated soon after the incident.

The construction work of the building was underway at the railway station when the tragic incident took place. The ceiling slab suddenly fell on the second floor. After the ceiling collapsed, around 35 40 workers were trapped under the debris. Six workers were rescued safely.

The rescue operation was underway to rescue the remaining workers.

The beautification work was going on at the railway station. As soon as the ceiling fell, the whole area echoed with a loud sound. The injured workers were being admitted to the hospital. The administration has started investigating the causes of the accident.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said, who rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," he said.

(Report by Surjit)

