Assam: Fourth body recovered from flooded mine in Dima Hasao, rescue operations underway

Image Source : ANI A rescue operation is underway at the Umrangso coal mine in Dima Hasao.

The ongoing rescue operation at a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Umrangso, Assam, entered its sixth day today, with the recovery of a fourth body. The mine, located in the 3 Kilo area of Dima Hasao district, has been the site of a tragic accident since January 6, when nine workers were trapped underground.

Today, three bodies were recovered, bringing the total number of fatalities to four. The first body recovered today has been identified as Lijan Magar, a 26-year-old resident of Kalamata, Dima Hasao. The identities of the other two bodies are still being determined. Earlier, on Wednesday, the first body was recovered two days after the accident and identified as Ganga Bahadur Shrestha, a miner from Nepal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences and shared updates on the ongoing rescue efforts on social media, saying, “Rescue efforts in Umrangso continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed. Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold onto hope and strength in this difficult time.”

The rescue operation has seen the involvement of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and a specialized rescue team from Coal India. Dewatering efforts using multiple pumps have allowed rescuers to reduce the water level by six meters, improving the chances of locating the remaining trapped miners.

Earlier reports revealed that the mine, which was declared abandoned 12 years ago, was being operated illegally. An FIR has been filed under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, leading to the arrest of Punish Nunisa in connection with the operation of the illegal mine.

The rescue teams remain determined to recover the remaining miners, as the operation continues in difficult and dangerous conditions.