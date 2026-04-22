Kanhaiya Mittal performs at 'Bhajan Sandhya' in Lucknow; MLA Rajeshwar Singh highlights cultural unity

Lucknow:

A grand Bhajan Sandhya under the 'Dharmotsav @ Sarojininagar' campaign witnessed a massive turnout in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with MLA Rajeshwar Singh highlighting cultural unity and renowned singer Kanhaiya Mittal captivating the audience with his devotional performances.

Held at Natkur Ground, Sarojininagar Assembly constituency, the event turned into a vibrant spiritual gathering as thousands of devotees immersed themselves in bhajans. Kanhaiya Mittal's soulful renditions created a deeply devotional atmosphere, with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" echoing across the venue.

Minister for Finance and Parliamentary Affairs of Uttar Pradesh, Suresh K Khanna, along with numerous BJP office-bearers, party workers, and distinguished dignitaries were also present on the ocassion.

MLA Rajeshwar Singh highlights cultural unity

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwar Singh emphasised the importance of preserving cultural and religious traditions, stating that such gatherings strengthen social unity and spiritual values. He reiterated his vision of developing Sarojininagar into a hub of cultural and religious activities. "This is Sarojininagar's Dharmotsav—a celebration of faith and culture. When such a large number of Ram devotees gather, the place itself becomes a pilgrimage site."

He described Mittal's performance as divine and reiterated his vision of developing Sarojininagar into a spiritual, religious, and cultural hub. "The melodious voice of the 'Bhajan Samrat' (Emperor of Bhajans), Kanhaiya Mittal, touched every heart, and the entire atmosphere resonated with the chanting of "Ram Naam." The active participation of devotees—who arrived from every village and every street—lent this event the true character of a people's festival. From the stage arrangements to the logistical management, the involvement of the Sarojininagar family made this occasion truly special," he said.

'Shyam Rath' soon to be launched

Singh also highlighted that a 'Ram Rath' has been operating from Sarojininagar for the past four years, offering free visit to devotees. He announced that a 'Shyam Rath' will soon be launched to facilitate visits to Khatu Shyam and Mathura.

"During the proceedings, Kanhaiya Mittal proposed the initiation of a 'Khatu Shyam Yatra' (pilgrimage) from Lucknow and the establishment of a 'Khatu Shyam Darbar' (shrine); a proposal I accepted with great pleasure. Following the 'Ram Rath' (Ram Chariot), preparations will now be made for a 'Shyam Rath' for the devotees of Sarojininagar, ensuring that the maximum number of devotees can have the privilege of offering their prayers and seeking the blessings of Khatu Shyam Ji," he said.

He said that through the Ram Rath Shravan Yatra, thousands of devotees from the Sarojininagar region have been able to visit and offer prayers at the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Singh added that the ongoing renovation and beautification of 220 temples across the area has become a strong symbol of cultural revival.

He emphasised that the event was not just a Bhajan Sandhya, but a reflection of deep-rooted cultural values, religious faith, and social harmony. It stood as a celebration of unity, devotion, and the shared traditions of Sarojininagar.

The event concluded with an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm, as attendees enjoyed the bhajans and participated wholeheartedly in the celebrations.