Jhansi Medical College fire: First short circuit in evening ignored, 4-member probe team formed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Charred ward of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Jhansi Medical College after fire

In the shocking revelation in the Jhansi Medical College fire, there was a short circuit in the ward at around 5:00 pm on Friday but the staff ignored it, said sources. According to sources, the first short circuit was ignored and when another short circuit occurred at around 10:45 pm, the NICU ward caught fire due to which 10 infants lost their lives. Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a 4-member committee to investigate the incident.

The officials said, as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday. The children in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those in the interior part. The committee will be headed by the DG of Medical Education and Training. Other members of the committee include the Director (Health) of Medical Health Services, an Additional Director of electricity, Medical Health Services and an officer nominated by the DG Fire Department.

The committee will have to submit its report within seven days. The committee will investigate the primary cause of the fire, any type of negligence and recommendations for avoiding similar incidents in future

CM Yogi announces financial assistance

Earlier, CM Yogi announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's family. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak who reached the spot on Saturday morning said, "Instructions have been given to probe the incident...local administration has been asked to submit the probe report within 24 hours. 10 newborns have died, 7 have been identified, 3 are yet to be identified, if required DNA test will be conducted...prima facie it appears to be a short circuit inside the oxygen concentrator...we will establish a helpline number for the missing newborns...I am monitoring the situation myself and we are with the affected families."

District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar said that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, possibly due to an electrical short circuit. Those less critical are admitted in the outer section of the NICU while the more critical patients are kept in the interior part, Kumar said.

President, PM condole deaths

After the tragic incident, President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi condoled the death and called the incident heartbreaking. "The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies," President Droupadi Murmu said on X.

PM Modi said, "Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss."