Internet services restored in Bahraich after three-day suspension following communal violence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People block a road following Sunday night violence during goddess Durga idol immersion.

Internet services have been reinstated in Bahraich after a three-day hiatus caused by communal unrest in Maharajganj town. The connectivity was restored at midnight, providing relief to residents who had been cut off since the incidents that unfolded during a Durga idol immersion procession. The suspension included both mobile internet and broadband services, implemented as a safety measure following clashes that erupted on Sunday.

The violence began when Ram Gopal Mishra, a 22-year-old resident, was shot, leading to injuries among several others due to stone pelting and gunfire during the procession.

Tensions escalated when thousands gathered near Bahraich Medical College, demanding justice for Mishra. The protests turned violent, resulting in vandalism and arson, prompting police to enhance security in the area. Authorities have arrested around 52 individuals involved in the unrest, with half already being sent to jail.

Since Tuesday, no further disturbances have been reported, indicating a return to normalcy. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the family of the deceased, expressing condolences and pledging support.

The initial violence stemmed from a dispute over loud music during the procession. Witnesses reported that Mishra was shot while participating in the event, and despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. As a precaution, internet services were suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain peace.

(Inputs from Avinash Tiwari)