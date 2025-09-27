'I Love Muhammad' row: Heavy police deployed in Bareilly after violent protests; around 30 arrested 'I Love Muhammad' row: Violence erupted in Bareilly after Friday prayers over a "I Love Muhammad" poster. Violence unfolded outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the heart of the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect.

Bareilly:

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after Friday prayers in connection with the "I Love Muhammad" poster controversy, sending shockwaves across the city. The issue, which began in Kanpur, has now spread to other cities, including Bareilly and Mau. During clashes, police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, creating a stampede-like situation. Police said the protesters also fired in the air, and more than 20 cops were injured in the stone-pelting. So far, 30 rioters have been arrested in connection with the Bareilly violence, while more than 50 people remain in custody and are being interrogated. Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has been placed under house arrest and may be questioned today.

After the clashes in Bareilly, a heavy police force has been deployed across the city. Police personnel are also present at Islamia Ground, and additional forces have been stationed at major intersections throughout the city.

How did the unrest begin in Bareilly?

The "I Love Muhammad" poster controversy, which started in Kanpur, has now reached cities like Bareilly and Mau. On Friday, after the prayers, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Islamia Maidan in Bareilly, following a call from Raza. They were carrying banners and posters supporting the "I Love Muhammad" message and were shouting slogans. Despite Section 144 already being imposed in the area, the crowd assembled outside the mosque. Police tried to disperse them, but the situation went out of control, and the protesters launched what authorities described as a pre-planned attack.

Violence unfolded outside a small mosque adjoining the Islamia ground in the heart of the city and near the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, the most revered shrine for the followers of the Barelvi sect. Visuals showed broken glass, scattered footwear and stones on the streets as police in anti-riot gear used force to disperse the crowd.

Police identify rioters

The crowd fled from Islamia Maidan and took shelter in the lanes, from where they started pelting stones. The rioters used the banners and posters they had brought with them as shields and weapons. To control the situation, the police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas. During the clashes, shots were fired at the police, to which they retaliated. So far, 30 rioters have been arrested, while 50 others are in custody. DIG Ajay Kumar said that the arrested individuals are residents of the area around the mosque and had gathered after watching a video by Tauqeer Raza. Police are identifying the remaining rioters using CCTV footage.

Tauqeer Raza's role

Raza has emerged as a key figure in the Bareilly violence, with police sources identifying him as the alleged mastermind behind the riots. He had been staying at a friend's residence since Thursday night. Police have taken Raza to an undisclosed location for questioning. The mobile phones of all those present at the house have also been seized. Police are investigating his role in the violence. If his involvement is proven, an FIR will be filed against him. On the other hand, Raza released a video message accusing the police and administration of conspiracy. He claimed that the administration was responsible for the violence.

CM Yogi Adityanath issues warning

Following the violence in Bareilly and Mau, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting. The meeting issued directives for robust security arrangements during the festivals and to maintain peace in the state. CM Yogi issued a stern warning to the rioters, saying, "Dussehra symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Now is the time for action against the rioters. The government will crush any attempt by any group to create chaos through processions and demonstrations. The rioters will not escape punishment; the action will be such that they will never think of creating chaos again." According to the police, the situation in Bareilly is currently fully under control.

Also Read: Bareilly: Situation tense after lathicharge during 'I Love Muhammad' march, 10 cops injured in stonepelting

Also Read: Father kills 13-year-old daughter for stealing money from home in UP's Bulandshahr