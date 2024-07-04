Hathras stampede: Police analyse call records of organisers, search continues for Bhole Baba

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police continues search for Bhole Baba

The search for Bhole Baba continues even two days after the stampede tragedy which claimed 123 lives. The Uttar Pradesh government has also formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, looking also into the possibility that a “conspiracy” was behind the stampede.

On Thursday, Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in ​​Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras. According to the latest investigation, the police are now analysing all the call details of organisers and co-organisers. The police have also detained many for questioning.

Meanwhile, the state government has started work on SOPs for granting permission for large gatherings to prevent such incidents in future. Arun, the minister of state for social welfare, is part of a three-minister committee formed by Adityanath for supervising the relief measures in the aftermath of the stampede. The police have now filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the ‘satsang’ near Phulhari village, accusing them of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.

Congregations cancelled

Two congregations of religious preacher Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba in this district have been cancelled after the stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras that claimed 123 lives. One of the 'Satsang Sabhas' was supposed to be held from July 4 to 11 in Saiyan and the other from July 13 to 23 in Shastripuram.