Hathras: Dev Prakash Madhukar, close aide of Bhole Baba, being questioned by police. Full list of questions

Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede which claimed 121 lives, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday night. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident. In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.
Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers who were members of the organising committee of Bhole Baba's 'satsang', had been arrested in the case. An FIR was lodged in the matter on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.
HERE ARE THE QUESTIONS
- Since when have you been in contact with Bhole Baba?
- Where have you organised satsangs so far?
- What is the budget for organising a satsang and how much donation is received?
- How many people did you expect to attend this satsang and did you tell Baba about this number or not?
- According to you how many people attended the satsang?
- How much donation was received for the satsang this time and was Baba informed about it?
- Who keeps accounts of donations?
- How did the stampede occur in the satsang?
- Did the sevadars lathi charge the crowd after the satsang was over?
- Where were you at the time of the accident?
- How many people were deployed for security during the satsang?
- Do you think there were any anti-social elements in the satsang and if there were, did you see them?
- Do you see any conspiracy behind the stampede?
- Were you associated with any political party?
- Was Baba in contact with the leaders of any political party? And if yes, then which leader visited Baba's door the most?
- Did your security personnel push you?
- When did you inform Narayan Hari about the stampede that occurred after the satsang ended and when you did, what did Baba say to you?
- Where did Narayan Hari go after running away? Where did he hide and where is he now?
- How many times have you and Baba talked after the accident?
- Where did you hide and whom did you meet during your escape?
- Where and where did you take shelter in Delhi and whom did you talk to?
- Show the details of how long have you been suffering from heart disease
- Who else was with you, and if so, who was he and where is he now?
- Apart from you, what is the role of other organizers during the event or satsang?