Hathras: Dev Prakash Madhukar, close aide of Bhole Baba, being questioned by police. Full list of questions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dev Prakash Madhukar

Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused in the July 2 Hathras stampede which claimed 121 lives, was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police after he surrendered in Delhi, his lawyer claimed on Friday night. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang' where the stampede occurred, is the only accused named in the FIR lodged at Sikandra Rao police station in Hathras in connection with the incident. In a video message, Madhukar's lawyer A P Singh claimed that his client had surrendered in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment.

Till Thursday, six people, including two women volunteers who were members of the organising committee of Bhole Baba's 'satsang', had been arrested in the case. An FIR was lodged in the matter on July 2 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence). On July 3, the Uttar Pradesh government had formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy and to look into the possibility of a conspiracy behind the stampede.

HERE ARE THE QUESTIONS