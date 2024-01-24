Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Gyanvapi case: ASI survey report to be made public, both sides to receive copy, rules Varanasi court

Gyanvapi case: ASI survey report to be made public, both sides to receive copy, rules Varanasi court

The court has directed ASI to provide a hard copy of its survey report to both Hindu and Muslim sides.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 15:53 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gyanvapi case: A Varanasi Court, which is hearing the matter on Gyanvapi complex survey, on Wednesday asked ASI to provide a copy of its report to both Hindu and Muslim sides. A consensus was reached by both the sides to get access to a hard copy of the ASI's survey. 

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI's report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes the order, our legal team will apply for the certified copy..."

"Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI's report will be provided to both sides... The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report," he added.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Latest News