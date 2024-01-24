Gyanvapi case: ASI survey report to be made public, both sides to receive copy, rules Varanasi court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Gyanvapi case: A Varanasi Court, which is hearing the matter on Gyanvapi complex survey, on Wednesday asked ASI to provide a copy of its report to both Hindu and Muslim sides. A consensus was reached by both the sides to get access to a hard copy of the ASI's survey.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, "The court listened to both sides today. After hearing both sides, an agreement was reached that a certified copy of ASI's report be made available to both sides. As soon as the court passes the order, our legal team will apply for the certified copy..."

"Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI's report will be provided to both sides... The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report," he added.