Greater Noida: Youth riding bike taxi killed after being hit by dumper

In a tragic accident, a young bike taxi rider died after a dumper rammed into the bike in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, the police said on Monday. The hit was so severe that the boy died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sameer. Sameer was 18 years old and was a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the incident occurred on Sunday night when Sameer was travelling to Noida Extension on a bike taxi. A dumper truck hit the bike taxi due to which Sameer died on the spot, the police said. In the accident, the driver of the bike taxi was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. police added.

The injured driver was undergoing treatment, while the body of Sameer was sent for post-mortem. The police further said that an investigation was underway.

Earlier on September 6, as many as 17 people died, including seven men, four women, and six children, after a roadways bus hit the mini truck they were travelling in in the Hathras, police said. The bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Several people were also injured in the accident and were admitted to a government hospital. Soon after the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of the relief measures. The chief minister had also asked the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Later, PM Modi and CM Yogi each announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. Moreover, Rs 50,000 financial assistance was also announced for those injured in the tragic accident.

