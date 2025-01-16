Google joins Mahakumbh celebration with virtual rose petal animation on search screen

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE/INDIA TV Google joins the Mahakumbh celebration.

Kumbh Mela 2025: In a delightful nod to the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Google has added a unique and festive touch to its search interface. Anyone searching for terms like 'Kumbh', 'Maha Kumbh', 'Kumbh Mela', 'Mahakumbh' or any related iterations will be greeted with a beautiful virtual shower of rose petals cascading across their screen.

Google also allows for the animation to be replayed or shared with others via email, Facebook, X, and WhatsApp. A third option allows one to dismiss the animation. "Google search engine uniquely celebrates the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. When you search Maha Kumbh it will shower petals on the screen in honour of Maha Kumbh," stated a message posted on the official X handle of the Mahakumbh.

Flowers showered from helicopters on devotees

Earlier on January 14, rose petals were showered on devotees during their 'Amrit Snan' at the Mahakumbh on Makar Sankranti, draping the ghats and akharas at the Sangam bank with flowers. As the rose petals rained down on the devotees, they responded with chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev. Rose petals were showered on the devotees on Monday, too, during the first bathing festival 'Paush Purnima Snan'.

Electric poles with QR codes aid lost pilgrims

Meanwhile, electric poles have become an essential tool in reuniting lost individuals with their families and guiding pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela here due to the innovative use of QR codes. In a unique initiative, QR codes have been displayed on 50,000 electric poles throughout the Mela area. These codes can be scanned using mobile phones to pinpoint one's geographic location, a senior electricity department official said.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh -- one of the largest spiritual gatherings on the planet -- is being held on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj. The mega fair, where millions of pilgrims turn up for a holy dip in the Sangam in their quest for 'Moksha' and to cleanse their sins in the sacred waters, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: AI-powered computerised 'lost and found centre' established for devotees at Mela in Prayagraj