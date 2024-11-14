Thursday, November 14, 2024
     
Ghaziabad: School bus carrying 15 children catches fire | WATCH VIDEO

Ghaziabad fire: On reaching the spot, the officials saw that fire was in the air-conditioned bus of Mother's Global School Preet Vihar, Delhi. Immediately, the fire was extinguished with the help of two tenders.

Reported By : Sanjay Kumar Sah Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Ghaziabad
Updated on: November 14, 2024 11:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad: School bus carrying 15 children catches fire | VIDEO.

Ghaziabad fire: A school bus carrying children caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today (November 14). At least 15 school children were travelling in the bus at around at 7:30 am on Thursday. Everyone has been safely evacuated from the bus. 

The fire brigade team which reached the spot after getting the information doused the fire. The bus caught fire near the Kaushambi police station area. As per reports, information was received at Fire Station Vaishali District Ghaziabad that a school bus behind Sri Sri Residency Kaushambi Police Station is on fire. On receiving the information, Chief Fire Officer Ghaziabad and Fire Officer II, Fire Station Vaishali, along with their team and 02 fire tankers, immediately left for the spot. 

In a short time, the fire service unit brought the fire completely under its control. At the time of the fire, 15 to 16 children were in the bus who were evacuated safely. There is no loss of life in the incident. After completely extinguishing the fire, the fire service unit left for Fire Station Vaishali as per the orders of the Chief Fire Officer.

(With inputs from Jubair) 

