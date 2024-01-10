Ghaziabad renaming: Civic body finalises THESE 3 names for district, CM Yogi to take final call

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In the ongoing series of name changes in Uttar Pradesh under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government's tenure, the municipal corporation passed a proposal with a majority vote on Tuesday to change the name of the Ghaziabad district. According to sources, two members of the corporation dissented in the vote against renaming Ghaziabad.

Three names finalised

In the meeting, three potential names -- Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar, or Harnandipuram -- were finalised and will be forwarded to CM Yogi for consideration. Speaking on the development, Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal said there has been a significant demand from the public to change the name of the district.

The proposed names are now awaiting the Chief Minister's approval, she remarked. "A proposal will be sent to the CM after the discussion with the board. The final decision on the name change rests with the CM," the Mayor added.

Historical context of name Ghaziabad

Meanwhile, Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Doodheshwar Nath temple in the district, revealed that he had a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month. During the meeting, the CM assured him of considering the request for a name change, he said. Giri explained the historical context, stating that Ghaziabad was originally known as Gaj Prastha, but was later renamed by Mughal emperor Akbar's brother-in-law, Ghazuddin. "The initial request was to change the city's name to either Gaj Prastha, Doodheshwar Nath Nagar, or Haranandipuram. The Chief Minister had given assurance to consider the matter during their discussion," Giri added.

The priest added that names that carry a colonial tag or the legacy of slavery should not be persisted with post-independence. "We consider it as our good fortune that the municipal corporation of Ghaziabad has passed this proposal. We are confident that Yogi-ji will restore the glory of the old times to the city," he added.

