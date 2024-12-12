Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
  Ghaziabad: Cook caught spitting on dough at hotel, owner and other staff member arrested

Ghaziabad: Cook caught spitting on dough at hotel, owner and other staff member arrested

Ghaziabad: Modinagar Additional Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai said both, the hotel owner and his associate, have been arrested, and the juvenile cook has been interrogated under juvenile justice laws.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Ghaziabad Published : Dec 12, 2024 21:18 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 21:20 IST
Ghaziabad: Cook caught spitting on dough at hotel, owner and other staff member arrested.

Ghaziabad: A boy working as a cook at a restaurant in the Govindpuri area of Ghaziabad's Modinagar was caught on video spitting on dough before baking it in a tandoor. The incident came to light when two customers, who had come to Naaz Chicken Point hotel for dinner on Wednesday night (December 11), saw the boy spitting.

When they confronted the hotel staff about the act, the owner, Anuj, and his associate, Abid, allegedly tried to assault them, according to a complaint filed by Prakash Singh, a resident of the area. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting a police action.

The hotel owners have been booked under BNS sections 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 131 (use of criminal force). Authorities also said an action will be taken against the establishment under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

