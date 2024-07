Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former UP Minister

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and National President of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, Swami Prasad Maurya, along with his daughter, former BJP MP from Badaun, Sanghamitra Maurya, have been declared fugitives by the MP-MLA Court in Lucknow. The court issued orders under Section 82 of the Indian Penal Code against them and three others in relation to the Deepak Kumar Swarnkar case.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)