'I absolutely do not support it': Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Muzaffarnagar Police advisory

Amid the growing uproar over the Muzaffarnagar Police advisory, which calls for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and employees, Union Food Processing and Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday (July 19) joined a list of NDA allies, including the JD(U) and RLD, in questioning the order. The opposition claims it (the order) fosters division and discrimination, particularly against Muslim vendors.

Speaking to a news agency about the contentious issue, which has triggered sharp criticism and debate among political leaders and community members, the three-time Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Paswan, said, "I will absolutely never support or encourage any divide in the name of caste or religion."

"Whenever there is such a divide in the name of caste or religion, I absolutely do not support it or encourage it. I do not think any educated young person of my age, irrespective of the caste or religion they come from, is affected by such things," he said.





Significantly, the Union Minister and the LJP (Paswan) faction chief also asserted to the media that his battle is against casteism and communalism, as he believes these are the factors primarily responsible for the backwardness of his home state, Bihar.

He said he has the courage to speak publicly as he does not believe in these things.

He further also mentioned that he believes only two classes of people – rich and poor – exist in society, and persons of different castes and religions fall into both categories.

"We need to bridge the gap between these two classes of people. It is every government's responsibility to work for the poor, which includes all sections of society such as Dalits, backward classes, upper castes, and Muslims. All are there," he said.





"We need to work for them," he added.

What is the Muzaffarnagar police order that is facing backlash?

The Muzaffarnagar police recently issued an order asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and employees. They cited the decision was taken to ensure that no law and order situation arises in the state during the Kanwar Yatra. However, the decision has garnered significant backlash, with the opposition equating it to 'apartheid' and demanding 'judicial intervention' to stay the order. Significantly, this prompted the police to update their directive, turning the display of names into a voluntary action.

In a fresh advisory released on Thursday, the Muzaffarnagar Police once again asked eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination.

Taking to social media platform X, the Muzaffarnagar Police wrote, "During the Shravan month Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas from neighboring states, via Western Uttar Pradesh, collect water from Haridwar and pass through Muzaffarnagar district. During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet."

"In the past, such instances have come to light where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in such a way that it created confusion among the Kanwariyas and created a law and order situation. To prevent such a recurrence and in view of the faith of the devotees, hotels, dhabas, and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. The intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees passing through Muzaffarnagar district, counter allegations, and save the law and order situation. This system has been prevalent in the past, too," it added.



