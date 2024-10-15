Massive fire breaks out in Greater Noida's Fusion Homes Society basement, several vehicles damaged

Follow us on Image Source : X/GREATERNOIDAW The screengrab from the video of the incident.

In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted in the basement of Fusion Homes Society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday evening. As per the details, the fire engulfed several vehicles parked in the area. Reports indicate that 2-3 two-wheelers were completely burnt to ashes, while other vehicles suffered significant damage.

The incident reportedly occurred when children in the society were setting off firecrackers, and some of the fireworks accidentally fell into the basement which led to the incident. Residents of the Fusion Homes Society attempted to extinguish the fire immediately after it broke out. Meanwhile, the fire department was also notified about the incident.

Efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing, creating a chaotic atmosphere at the site. Although, rescue operations have commenced, but a complete assessment of the damage caused by the fire has yet to be determined, as per reports.

Fire in Noida Sector 27

Earlier on October 11, a devastating fire broke out in a house in Noida’s Sector 27, claiming the life of one woman and leaving three others hospitalised. The deceased was identified as Shweta Singh. The fire started from an electrical board and quickly spread due to firecrackers and a gas cylinder explosion. Authorities controlled the blaze, but the entire floor was gutted. Rescue operations revealed that two women residing on the second floor had fallen unconscious due to the thick smoke.

