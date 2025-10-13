Fire breaks out at Taj Mahal premises, flames erupt near South Gate | VIDEO A short circuit caused a minor fire near the southern gate of the Taj Mahal in Agra. The blaze was quickly controlled, with no damage to the monument or disruption to visitor access.

Agra:

A minor fire broke out near the southern gate of the Taj Mahal complex in Agra on Sunday. According to the information, the incident occurred about 300 metres away from the main dome, and thick black smoke was seen rising near the South Gate of the monument. However, the fire was quickly brought under control, and no damage was caused to the monument, officials confirmed. The fire reportedly started around 8 am on Sunday, though the video surfaced a day later on Monday. Eyewitnesses said that a spark suddenly appeared near the southern gate, sending people into a brief state of panic.

According to reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit in an LT (Low-Tension) electric line passing above the small chambers near the southern gate. The spark originated from a plastic joint in the line which led to a brief flare-up and heavy smoke. Meanwhile, staff members on duty immediately alerted officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Torrent Power - the company responsible for electricity maintenance. Torrent's technical team promptly arrived and carried out repairs after taking a two-hour power shutdown in the area.

Power supply restored after two-hour shutdown

The short circuit temporarily disrupted the electric supply to the Taj Mahal as the same line provides power to the monument. However, the issue was resolved within two hours. Torrent Power technicians completed the repair work within two hours and the electricity supply was fully restored, officials said, confirming that the heritage structure remains completely safe.

Southern gate remains closed for tourists

It should be noted here that the southern gate of the Taj Mahal has been closed to tourists since 2018 due to security concerns. Only maintenance and ASI staff are allowed access to that area. Officials reiterated that the fire incident occurred in a restricted zone and did not affect any area accessible to visitors.

(Inputs from Ankur Kumar)

