Watch: Man films inside Shah Jahan-Mumtaz’s tomb at Taj Mahal, plays old song in viral video The incident has put a spotlight on potential lapses in monument protection. Given that tourists are barred from accessing the inner chamber, social media users expressed shock and pressed for an official probe into the breach.

Agra:

A viral video from the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has sparked debate online after a man was seen entering the restricted chamber housing the tombs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The chamber, which is usually closed to the public, was filmed in detail by the man as he recorded the interiors of the sacred site.

Music meets monument

Adding to the drama of the clip, the man overlaid the video with the evergreen melody 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega', further stirring curiosity and emotional reactions among viewers. The choice of song, paired with the final resting place of one of history’s most famous love stories, has given the video an unusual resonance online.

Public outcry and questions of security

The video’s circulation has drawn questions about monument security and preservation. Since the inner chamber of the Taj Mahal is not open for regular viewing, many wondered how the individual managed to gain access, while urging authorities to investigate the matter.

Online reactions: Nostalgia and pride

The clip evoked a mix of nostalgia, pride, and concern among netizens. Some recalled that during the 1990s, this inner section was still open to tourists, while others remarked how the Taj Mahal’s global recognition continues to make it India’s symbol of beauty.

One user wrote: “Now in 2025, the Taj Mahal has got the title of the most beautiful building in the world. Alhamdulillah, the pride of India.” Another defended the video against trolls, saying: “I’ve been to the Taj Mahal once and would go again- it is stunning, beautiful, and its history even more captivating.”

A blend of history, love and controversy

While the Taj Mahal is admired the world over as an architectural wonder and a symbol of eternal love, the viral video has reignited conversations about accessibility, protection of heritage sites, and digital-age sensationalism.