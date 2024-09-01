UP: School peon booked for raping 13-year-old girl, FIR registered after victim becomes pregnant

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (August 31) registered an FIR against a government school peon for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the Farrukhabad area.

The police stated that the incident occurred a few months ago but was reported only after the victim became five months pregnant, at which point her mother learned of the situation.

"The family of the 13-year-old girl has lodged a case against the accused, the peon of the council school who allegedly raped her, and another associate who helped him during the incident a few months ago," the police said.

About the Incident

The incident took place when the girl went to relieve herself at night. The accused, identified as Pankaj and Amit, caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside to keep watch.

The accused allegedly gagged the girl by stuffing a cloth in her mouth and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident.

Investigation underway

A police official said an FIR has been lodged against the accused, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

They added that the accused have been booked on charges of rape and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kayamganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ram Avatar stated that an initial medical examination of the girl has been conducted.

"No one has been arrested yet, but arrests will be made soon," the official added.



READ MORE | After wolves, now UP deals with Tiger scare in Lakhimpur Kheri



READ MORE | UP: Two locals booked in minor teen girls 'alleged' suicide case in Farrukhabad