Family ride with 8 on bike stopped by traffic official in UP's Shahjahanpur, video goes viral

In a surprising incident, a man was caught travelling on a bike with seven other family members in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The family ride was stopped by a local traffic police official who got surprised. The video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video reported to be from the Mirzapur police station area of Shahjahanpur, it can be seen that eight people, husband-wife and their six children, were riding on a single bike. Three kids were sitting over the petrol tank of the bike. They can also be seen carrying other household goods. The traffic police stopped the family ride and reprimanded them.

The shocked traffic policeman counted the family members and reprimanded the family asking, "Shouldn't you follow traffic rules?" Meanwhile, the one recording the video sarcastically said, "Sell your bike and purchase a rickshaw instead."

The video has been widely shared on social media with an entire spectrum of mixed reactions. At last, the official was let go after being asked to never repeat such incidents again.

