Fake embassy scam: 162 foreign trips, Rs 300 crore fraud | Major revelations in Ghaziabad case Harsh Vardhan Jain, arrested in Ghaziabad, is at the center of a massive Rs 300 crore fraud involving a fake embassy operated from a rented home. Over the past 10 years, Jain made 162 foreign trips and held offshore accounts.

Ghaziabad:

The investigation into the fake embassy case in Ghaziabad has uncovered a staggering scam worth nearly Rs 300 crore. The accused, Harsh Vardhan Jain, was arrested last week from a rented two-storey house in Ghaziabad, which he had falsely claimed was a diplomatic mission.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), Jain made 162 foreign trips in the last 10 years and held multiple foreign bank accounts. Authorities believe he was running a sophisticated job racket and was also involved in money laundering through hawala channels.

Fake diplomatic hub with luxury facade

During the raid at Jain's Ghaziabad property, police recovered four vehicles with fake diplomatic number plates, forged documents, and a collection of luxury watches. The building bore a nameplate that read: “Grand Duchy of Westarctica – His Excellency H.V. Jain, Honorary Consul.” The premises even displayed flags of India and Westarctica, a self-proclaimed micronation in Antarctica that is not recognised by any sovereign country.

Investigators said Jain used this fake diplomatic setup to build networks and lure people with promises of overseas employment. Evidence suggests that the fake consulate had been operating since 2017, although Jain had rented the current house only six months ago. He also organised community meals outside the “embassy” to reinforce his influence and legitimacy.

Links to Chandraswami and international fraudsters

Police also found photographs of Jain with controversial spiritual leader Chandraswami and Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi. Chandraswami, once considered a spiritual adviser to several Indian prime ministers in the 1980s and 1990s, was arrested in 1996 for financial irregularities and was later accused of funding Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

STF investigations revealed that it was Chandraswami who introduced Jain to international conman Ahsan Ali Syed and arms dealer Khashoggi. Syed, who was born in Hyderabad and later became a Turkish citizen, partnered with Jain to open 25 shell companies used for laundering money.

Rs 300 crore fraud through shell companies

Syed ran a company called Western Advisory Group in Switzerland, which allegedly contacted firms promising loans in exchange for hefty brokerage fees. The firm reportedly collected £2.5 million (around Rs 300 crore) before disappearing from Swiss jurisdiction. Syed was arrested in London in 2022.

Police are now probing Harsh Vardhan Jain's role in this large-scale international fraud. Earlier findings suggest that he used the fake embassy and diplomatic cover to build a false image, exploit job seekers, and facilitate cross-border financial crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities plan to seek Jain’s extended custody in court.

(With inputs from PTI)