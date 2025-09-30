Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati attacked inside jail, inmate repeatedly stabs him with scissors Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati, currently lodged in Lucknow jail, was attacked by a fellow inmate with a pair of scissors.

Lucknow:

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati was attacked inside Lucknow jail by another inmate wielding a pair of scissors. The assault occurred suddenly, with the inmate striking Prajapati multiple times on the head. Alerted by the commotion, jail security personnel intervened quickly and rushed the injured leader to the jail hospital for immediate medical attention.

Prajapati sustains head injuries, receives over 10 stitches

Prajapati, who was seriously injured in the attack, reportedly received more than 10 stitches to his head. Jail officials have stated that his condition is currently stable and out of danger. The assailant is being dealt with according to prison protocols, and an internal inquiry is underway.

Samajwadi Party expresses concern

Following the attack, the Samajwadi Party expressed deep concern over Prajapati's safety. SP national spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand took to social media, calling the incident "alarming" and demanding proper medical care for the former minister. He urged jail authorities to ensure Prajapati's protection. Gayatri Prajapati served as a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government and has been in jail following serious criminal charges.