Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
  Ex-UP Finance Corporation official, absconder in 1998 scam, arrested from Switzerland

Ex-UP Finance Corporation official, absconder in 1998 scam, arrested from Switzerland

The accused Anil Kumar Khanna has been absconding since 1998. He had scammed the Uttar Pradesh Finance Corporation of Rs 37 lakh back then. The CBI got a red corner notice issued against him and subsequently, he has been arrested.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Noida
Published on: July 30, 2024 16:14 IST
Ex-UPFC official Anil Kumar Khanna arrested from Switzerland
Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-UPFC official Anil Kumar Khanna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday coordinated the return of absconder Anil Kumar Khanna from Switzerland to India. Khanna was wanted by the Surajpur Police Station of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh. Khanna allegedly scammed UP Financial Corporation (UPFC) to the tune of over Rs 37 lakh in 1998. At that time Khanna was working as an Assistant Manager in UPFC. He has been arrested by a team from U.P Police upon his return.

Red Corner Notice issued in 2017

On Monday, CBI's Global Operations Centre coordinated with INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Bern and Uttar Pradesh Police for Khanna's return from Switzerland to India. Notably, on June 12, 2017, the CBI, at the request of UP Police, had a Red Notice issued against him by the INTERPOL General Secretariat. Subsequently, the red corner notice was circulated among the member countries for the location and arrest of the accused. 

CBI works as INTERPOL NCB in India

"The said Red Notice Subject Anil Kumar Khanna is wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police in Gautambudh Nagar, Surajpur Police Station Crime No: 118/98 u/s 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B IPC. The subject is alleged to have defrauded UP Financial Corporation to the tune of over 37 lakh Rs in 1998 while working as an Assistant Manager at UPFC. The subject has been arrested by a team from U.P Police", the release said. CBI as the NCB for the INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in the country for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

