Shivpal Yadav hits back at Yogi: 'I was in contact with you for three years, it was you who deceived'

Shivpal Yadav's response came after CM Yogi Adityanath took a dis at him for again not being appointed as Leader of the Opposition by the Samajwadi Party.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: July 30, 2024 12:57 IST
Shivpal Yadav
Image Source : PTI Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Yogi Adityanath for taking at him. During his address at the ongoing Monsoon Session in Uttar Pradesh, he took a swipe at Mata Prasad Pandey, who was appointed Leader of the Opposition by the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav again losing out on the opportunity.

Yogi Adityanath says, "... I congratulate you for your selection as the LoP... 'Ek alag vishay hai ki aapne Chacha ko gaccha de hi diya' (It is a different subject that you have fooled the uncle). 'Chacha bechara hamesha hi aise maar khata hai. Unki niyati hi aisi hai. (The uncle always gets beaten up like this. Such is his fate). Kyuki bhatija hamesha bhaybheet rehta hai. (because the nephew is always scared)..."

To this, Shivpal Yadav responded, "I was not deceived... Mata Prasad Pandey ji is very senior... Previously, we used to sit at the back in the Assembly, but now we have come forward...I was in contact with you for three years, then you also deceived. When you deceived, you fell behind in the state elections. In 2027, SP will be ahead again. Your Deputy CM will deceive you again."

