Diwali night: Several fire-related incidents reported in Uttar Pradesh, multiple shops gutted | VIDEOS

On Diwali night, multiple fire incidents were reported across Uttar Pradesh, including in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Jhansi, with causes ranging from firecracker sparks to electrical short circuits. The incidents took place on Thursday night as the festival’s firecracker usage increased, contributing to heightened fire hazards. In Greater Noida West, a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in a society. The blaze prompted the immediate evacuation of residents. Fire department teams responded quickly with six fire engines, managing to control and extinguish the flames promptly. Initial reports indicate that the fire was ignited by a stray spark from a firecracker. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire incidents in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad also saw approximately a dozen fire incidents on the same night. Among them was a fire at a jewellery shop near Chaupla Temple, another at a house in Shastri Nagar, and one at a shoe store in Indirapuram's Gyan Khand. Local firefighters responded to each scene, working to control the fires believed to be caused either by firecrackers or electrical short circuits.

Several shops damaged in fire in Jhansi

In Jhansi, several shops suffered fire damage. As per the information, two furniture stores and an adjacent tea stall were gutted near the Mauranipur overbridge. Additionally, a fire broke out in an auto parts store near Govind Chowk in the Navabad area due to an electrical short circuit. Anil Kumar Srivastava, the store owner, had closed the shop after the Diwali puja and received a call around 8 pm about the fire. Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to control the fire after considerable effort. There were no casualties reported, though an assessment of the financial loss is still pending. Meanwhile, the local authorities are continuing investigations into the incidents and are assessing the overall damage caused by the fires.

Fire at furniture warehouse in Kanpur

A massive fire also broke out at a furniture warehouse near Bhadauria Chowk in the Sisamau area of Kanpur. The flames quickly began spreading toward neighbouring houses, posing a substantial risk to the surrounding area. On receiving the alert, more than half a dozen fire engines arrived at the scene, and the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and an assessment of the damage is underway.

