Dibrugarh Express derails in Gonda: Three dead, Oppn urges swift installation of Kavach anti-collision system

Three passengers lost their lives, and 30 were injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The derailment occurred between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations at around 2:35 PM Ambulances and medical teams were promptly dispatched to the site, located about 150 km from the state capital, Lucknow. Despite initial confusion over the death toll, officials confirmed two fatalities: Saroj Kumar Singh from Bihar and Rahul from Chandigarh. Thirty injured passengers are receiving treatment at community health centers and a district hospital.

Eyewitness accounts

Passengers reported hearing a blast before the derailment. Sandeep Kumar described the chaos and darkness immediately following the incident, while Dileep Singh recounted being thrown from his berth.

Rescue operations

A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances reached the accident site. Bad weather temporarily hindered rescue efforts, but police and SDRF teams managed to complete the task. Local MP Kirti Vardhan Singh visited the site and announced that a special train from Gorakhpur would transport passengers to their destinations.

Official statements

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed local authorities to ensure proper medical care for the injured. The Railways Ministry announced a high-level inquiry in addition to the ongoing Commission of Railway Safety probe. An enhanced ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased's families, Rs 2.5 lakh for those grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries was also declared.

Helpline numbers

Authorities have set up helpline numbers for assistance: 8957400965 (Gonda), 8957409292 (Lucknow), and 9957555960 (Dibrugarh).

Special train with 600 passengers leaves for Assam

A special train carrying 600 passengers from the derailed Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has departed for Assam. Rescue operations have been completed, and diverted trains and helpline numbers have been announced.

Special train departure

A special train carrying 600 passengers from the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which derailed near Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, has departed for Assam, according to an official statement from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Casualties and injuries

The derailment resulted in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to 34 others. Rescue operations at the site have been completed.

Logistics and passenger care

The special train, designated for the affected passengers, departed from Mankapur at 20:50 hours for Dibrugarh. Passengers were initially transported to Mankapur by bus, where they were provided with refreshments including tea and water. The special train will follow the same stops as the derailed train.

Train diversions

Due to the accident, three trains operating in the NFR area were diverted:

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express

15603 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Amarnath Express

15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express

Public assistance

Helpline numbers have been activated at multiple railway stations to provide information and assistance to the public.

Official statement

The NFR emphasised that the safety and comfort of passengers are top priorities and assured continued support and updates as the situation evolves.

Kharge demands expedited installation of Kavach Anti-Collision system

Following the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for lapses in rail safety. Kharge urged immediate implementation of the Kavach anti-collision system to prevent future accidents.

Criticism of government response

In response to the tragic derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in two deaths and multiple injuries, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Kharge called for them to take direct responsibility for the failures within the Indian Railways.

Statement on social media

Kharge released a statement on social media, expressing his concerns: "The derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP is yet another instance of how the Modi government has systematically jeopardized rail safety."

Reference to past incidents

Kharge highlighted a previous accident, stating, "A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety described the accident as 'waiting to happen.' Issues such as the failure of automatic signals, lapses in managing operations, and the lack of critical safety equipment like walkie-talkies were cited in the probe report."

Demand for accountability

Kharge urged Modi and Vaishnaw to take responsibility for the rail safety issues, accusing them of focusing more on self-publicity than on addressing systemic problems.

Call for Kavach System installation

Kharge demanded the immediate installation of the Kavach anti-collision system on all railway routes across India. He emphasized that this measure is essential to enhance safety and prevent future accidents.

