Dibrugarh Express derails in Gonda: 'There was a mild explosion,' claims passenger | WATCH

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and directed officials to ensure comprehensive support for injured passengers, emphasising their proper medical care.

Gonda Updated on: July 18, 2024 18:57 IST
Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed
Image Source : PTI Gonda: Police personnel and passengers on the railway track after some coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed, in Gonda district.

A passenger aboard the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express recounts a frightening sequence of events leading up to the derailment, mentioning a mild explosion and a subsequent strong jolt that caused their coach to derail. Two passengers lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries when multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda on Wednesday.

Official statements and responses

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed the casualties, while Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar reported on the injured. A significant medical team and ambulances have been deployed, with ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

Rescue and relief operations underway

Railway and local authorities are actively managing rescue operations at the accident site, which occurred around 2:35 pm, according to railway officials.

Helplines and support initiatives

Helpline numbers have been set up by the relief commissioner's office for Gonda and Lucknow, while the Indian Railways has initiated relief operations with medical assistance promptly reaching the site.

