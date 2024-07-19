Dibrugarh Express accident: Restoration work underway at derailment site in UP's Gonda | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel and railways workers are present during restoration work at the accident site.

The restoration work is in progress at the site of the tragic accident involving the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, which derailed on Thursday, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuring more than 30 others. A video has also surfaced showing officials engaged in the restoration work. A make-shift booth has also been established at the accident site to provide first aid to the needy. The authorities are continuing their investigation into the cause of the derailment and are working to restore normal rail operations as swiftly as possible.

The derailment occurred near Gonda station, between the Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, under the jurisdiction of North Eastern Railway (NER) at approximately 2:37 pm. The incident involved the derailment of 4-5 coaches from the front of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train. Upon receiving news of the accident, medical teams and senior officials from the Lucknow division of NER promptly rushed to the site to provide immediate assistance and coordinate rescue operations.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Medical team provided immediate relief

In the immediate aftermath of the derailment of the train, passengers began evacuating from the toppled coaches even before relief teams arrived. The quick-thinking passengers not only ensured their own safety but also went back into the derailed coaches to retrieve their luggage. Once safely out of the wreckage, the passengers sat near the tracks, anxiously awaiting the arrival of rescuers. Their wait was soon over as a 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances arrived at the scene to provide urgent medical assistance.

Railway ministry announces ex-gratia

The derailment has caused significant disruption to rail services in the area. The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation, and authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of the railway network. The Ministry of Railways has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries in the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment.' In addition to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inquiry, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the rail derailment accident.



