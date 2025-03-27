UP DGP orders tight security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr: 'No new traditions, strict surveillance' In a directive issued to all senior police officials across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has emphasised that security arrangements should be based on a well-structured zone and sector plan.

In a bid to maintain law and order, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday directed a strict ban on introducing any new traditions during Alvida Namaz and Eid-ul-Fitr. He also ordered heightened surveillance in sensitive areas to ensure peace during the festivities. As per an official statement, the police chief has instructed authorities to keep a close watch on anti-social elements, deploy drone cameras for enhanced monitoring, and ensure that riot control measures are fully in place.

In a directive issued to senior police officials across the state, DGP Kumar stressed that security arrangements must be planned systematically, following a well-defined zone and sector strategy. He emphasised that sensitive and highly sensitive areas should be clearly marked with sufficient police deployment, including magistrates and senior officers. The directive also made it clear that no new customs or practices would be permitted, and any attempt to introduce them should be curbed immediately.

Enhanced vigilance and community engagement

Additionally, officers have been instructed to update records of individuals with a history of communal disturbances and take preventive legal action wherever necessary. To ensure peace, local police have been tasked with engaging religious leaders and peace committee members, urging their cooperation in maintaining harmony. Senior officials must conduct field visits to key locations, ensuring visible police presence. Flag marches are to be carried out with personnel from the police force, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The DGP has also stressed the need for regular foot patrolling in markets and crowded areas, supported by anti-sabotage checks using bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be stationed at strategic points, while fire safety arrangements must be in place in busy commercial areas, according to the statement.

Officials have been directed to keep intelligence networks highly active, treating even minor inputs with seriousness, it added. Strict monitoring of social media has been ordered to prevent the spread of misinformation. Kumar instructed that any false or misleading content must be addressed immediately, with legal action taken where required.

Drone cameras to monitor sensitive zones

Security agencies will also use drone cameras to monitor sensitive zones, particularly procession routes and major intersections, while CCTV installations must be ensured in key areas. The state's emergency response vehicles under UP-112 will be strategically positioned on sensitive routes, with additional patrolling conducted under the supervision of senior officers. Riot control equipment must be checked for availability and quality, and these resources should be stationed at critical locations for immediate deployment if required, according to the statement.

District police chiefs have been directed to activate morning inspection teams and ensure that officers are briefed and deployed for routine checks. Kumar has made it clear that there will be no room for lapses in security, and all measures must be implemented rigorously to ensure peace during the festival period, the statement added.

Know about Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is projected to take place on March 30 or March 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, but in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

