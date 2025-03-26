Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary sparks row again: 'If you want to feed seviyan, then you will have to eat gujiya' Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary's latest remark on 'Gujiya for Sewaiyan' at a peace committee meeting has sparked controversy. He defended his previous Holi statement, while authorities clarified Namaz restrictions on roads. Watch the viral video here.

Circle Officer (CO) of Sambhal, Anuj Chaudhary, has once again stirred controversy with his latest statement during a Peace Committee meeting. After his previous remark on Holi, Chaudhary now said, "If you want to serve Sewaiyan on Eid, you must also eat Gujiya on Holi." He emphasised mutual respect, stating, "They should eat Gujiya, and we should eat Sewaiyan. But the problem arises when one side is willing and the other is not. This is where brotherhood breaks down, and that should not happen."

Defends his previous statement

The statement comes after a peace committee meeting held on Wednesday at Sadar Kotwali, ahead of Eid and Ram Navami. The meeting was attended by members of both Hindu and Muslim communities to ensure peaceful celebrations. Addressing the controversy around his earlier Holi remark, Chaudhary said, "If my statement was wrong, why didn’t people go to the High Court or Supreme Court? They could have had me punished."

Earlier Holi remark that sparked debate

Ahead of Holi, CO Anuj Chaudhary had said during another Peace Committee meeting: "There are 52 Fridays in a year, and Holi comes only once. If someone has a problem with colors, they should stay indoors on that day." His remark led to a political uproar, with opposition parties criticising him, while the BJP defended his statement.

Namaz restrictions on roads

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shri Sh Chandra clarified that no prayers (Namaz) will be allowed on roads. He stated, “Namaz will only be offered at traditional places like mosques and Eidgahs. People should not gather unnecessarily on rooftops for prayers. The use of loudspeakers will also be regulated to avoid inconvenience.”

The remarks by CO Anuj Chaudhary and the new directives on Namaz have sparked fresh discussions on religious harmony and law enforcement in the region.

