UP: 2 men accused of harassing schoolgirls in Deoria arrested after encounter

Days after two girls were sexually harassed by four bike-borne assailants in Deoria, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, October 7, announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the incident.

The suspects, identified as Dheeraj Patel and Hrithik Yadav, were apprehended near the Tarkulwa police station area and will now face legal proceedings.

Accused injured in police encounter

Providing details about the arrests, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Deependra Nath Chowdhury said the two suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter. The ASP explained that the accused fired shots at the police as they were about to be apprehended, leading the police to fire back in self-defense, which resulted in the injuries.

"They have been admitted to a hospital, and their condition is stable," the ASP added, further noting that two country-made pistols and cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

"The accused fired at the police, and during retaliatory firing, both were shot in the leg. The suspects, Dheeraj Patel and Hrithik Yadav, have been arrested and are receiving treatment at the hospital," ASP Deoria Deependra Nath Chaudhary said.

About the incident

Earlier, Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma commented on the incident, stating, “We received reports of two girls being harassed and followed by motorbike riders. Based on this, a case was registered under relevant legal sections. Five police teams were formed, and we are reviewing CCTV footage. The culprits will be arrested soon.”



(With inputs from PTI)



