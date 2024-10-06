Uttar Pradesh: Amethi man arrested for making 'obscene' remark against Hindu gods

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making sacrilegious comments against Hindu deities on social media, an officer said on Sunday (October 6). The police swung into action based on the complaint of Kurang native Pradeep Kumar Singh, who is also the national secretary of Karni Sena.

What are the allegations?

In his complaint at Munshiganj Police Station on Saturday, Singh said that Jalama native Vikas Maurya made "obscene and unconstitutional" remarks against Hindu deities, which hurt the sentiments of members of his community.

Station House Officer Prem Chand said that based on the complaint, Maurya was booked under Section 299 (using derogatory words against any religion) of the BNS and arrested from near Adaru Bazaar.

