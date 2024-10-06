24-year-old medical student found dead on campus under suspicious circumstances in UP's Shahjahanpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

A 24-year-old medical student of a private medical college was found dead on the campus under suspicious circumstances in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kushagra Pratap Singh, a second-year MBBS student of Varun Arjun Medical College.

Student's body was found lying behind hostel

Colonel (retired) Dr Ravindra Nath Shukla, the college principal, said that his body was found lying behind the hostel, after which the police were informed. "He was a second-year MBBS student at the college. He is a resident of Gorakhpur, " he added.

The student resided on the ground floor of a three-storey hostel. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said that prima facie, it appears that the student either fell on his own or was pushed by someone. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

Doctor found dead inside car at SRN Hospital

Earlier on September 28, the body of a doctor was found inside his car in the hospital parking lot of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. The deceased was identified as Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, an orthopaedic specialist at SRN Hospital. As per the initial reports, it is suspected that he has committed suicide by injecting himself with a lethal dose of medication.

According to the police, Dr. Srivastava's body was seen by his fellow doctors who were taking out their vehicles from the parking lot. They saw that he was lying on the steering wheel of his car. The doctors immediately informed the hospital police. As soon as the information was received, DCP City Abhishek Bharti, ACP Manoj Singh and SP Shwetaabh Pandey reached the spot.

Dr Srivastava, originally from Haridwar, had been working at SRN Hospital for many years. The discovery of syringes and injection bottles near the body made police believe he had committed suicide.

(With PIT Inputs)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Tensions flare up in Gonda after people attempt to install Durga idol near 'graveyard'

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Amethi man arrested for making 'obscene' remark against Hindu gods