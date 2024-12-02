Commuting from Delhi to Noida amid farmers' protest? Check traffic advisory, routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check traffic advisory due to farmers' protest today.

Traffic advisory: Expecting disruptions due to farmers' protest march towards Delhi, the Noida Police beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories on Monday. The Noida Police also issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and diversions ahead of the farmers' march towards the Parliament complex.

The development comes as the farmers demand compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under the new agricultural laws. In the meantime, the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa said the farmers will first gather under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon before proceeding towards Delhi.

The BKP and several other farmer organizations such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

Check traffic restriction details

Noida Police increased monitoring at all Noida-Delhi border points.

Rigorous checks and traffic diversions are in place to ensure safety at Delhi-Noida border.

Traffic restriction: Check alternate routes