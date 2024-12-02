Commuting from Delhi to Noida amid farmers' protest? Check traffic advisory, routes to avoid

Traffic advisory: Expecting disruptions due to farmers' protest march towards Delhi, the Noida Police beefed up security and conducted vehicle inspections after issuing comprehensive traffic advisories on Monday. The Noida Police also issued a traffic advisory with restrictions and diversions ahead of the farmers' march towards the Parliament complex.
The development comes as the farmers demand compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under the new agricultural laws. In the meantime, the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa said the farmers will first gather under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon before proceeding towards Delhi.
The BKP and several other farmer organizations such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.
Check traffic restriction details
- Noida Police increased monitoring at all Noida-Delhi border points.
- Rigorous checks and traffic diversions are in place to ensure safety at Delhi-Noida border.
Traffic restriction: Check alternate routes
- Vehicles from Chilla Border to Greater Noida must take the Sector 14-A flyover, proceed through Golchakkar in Sector-15, and continue through Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk and Jhunjhupura Chowk to reach their destination.
- Other vehicles from the DND Border to Delhi should use the Film City flyover, then proceed to Sector-18 and use the Elevated Road for easier access to Delhi.
- General cars from Kalindi Border towards Delhi must use the Mahamaya flyover, then proceed via Sector-37 to continue your journey into Delhi.
- The commuters of Greater Noida heading towards Delhi should use the Charkha Golchakkar, then proceed via Kalindi Kunj for smooth access into Delhi.
- The cars coming from Greater Noida to Delhi via Sector-51 should use the Hajipur underpass, then proceed towards Kalindi Kunj via Sector-51 and Model Town.