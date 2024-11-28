Cracks appear in over 1,700 houses in Agra due to Metro rail project, locals express concern: Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cracks appear in over 1,700 houses in Agra.

Agra: The lives of thousands of people are at stake after cracks appeared in their houses due to the metro rail project in Agra. Cracks have appeared in about 1700 houses located in Moti Katra and Syed Gali of the city, raising questions about the safety of the people living in the area. The situation has become a matter of concern as iron jacks have been installed to prevent many houses from collapsing. Local people have been forced to leave their ancestral homes and live in other houses or hotels.

It should be noted that jacks have been installed to keep 146 houses standing. Thousands of people are scared of the cracks in their houses.

Locals are taking shelter in other houses or hotels with their families. The houses of Moti Katra and Syed Gali are facing the greatest danger. The Metro Rail Corporation is being blamed for this matter.

Moreover, an underground railway track is being built for the metro rail from Agra College to Mankameshwar Mandir station. The tunnel of the railway track is 2 kilometers long. To build the tunnel, 100 to 150 feet deep digging has been done below the ground.

It should be noted that the work of the tunnel for the Agra Metrro is going on since October 2023 and till July-August, only a few houses had cracks, but gradually cracks started appearing in 1700 houses.

Expressing concern, locals said that their houses have developed cracks and added that when the metro drill machines run at night, it seems that their house might collapse at any time.

"We have lost sleep at night. People associated with the metro rail project come to inspect, but no one gives a satisfactory answer. Even after the houses have been damaged, the digging work of the metro has not stopped," said one local.