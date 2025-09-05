CM Yogi announces Teachers' Day bonanza: UP govt to provide cashless medical treatment to all teachers Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day and paid tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Lucknow:

In what could be considered a Teachers' Day gift, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that his government will provide cashless medical treatment to all teachers in the state. Speaking at an event, Adityanath said this facility will be available for all teachers, including those from primary schools, upper primary schools and government-aided schools.

This historic decision will benefit around nine lakh families in the state. "On Teachers' Day, I want to make an announcement. From now on, we will provide cashless medical treatment to all teachers," said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Adityanath extends greetings on Teachers' Day, pays tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Earlier in the day, Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day and paid tributes to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"Humble tribute to former President, great educationist and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on 'Teachers' Day'," Adityanath said.

Radhakrishnan's "incomparable contribution in establishing Indian culture and Vedanta philosophy on the global stage and in building a modern, educated India is a guiding force for all of us," he added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year in India on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan, who was a distinguished scholar, philosopher and served as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. Radhakrishnan had also served as India's Vice President from 1952 to 1962.