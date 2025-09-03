CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047 Mission', hails state's economic growth The UP CM emphasised that the state had undergone a remarkable transformation in the past eight years, emerging from being a 'sick state' to becoming India's second-largest economy with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 35 lakh crore, up from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2017.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a mass public outreach workshop under the ambitious “Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” mission, calling on citizens to actively contribute to shaping a developed Uttar Pradesh in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, CM Yogi said the mission is not just a government initiative but a collective resolve of 140 crore Indians. “Every village, every ward and every citizen must join hands in this journey towards a developed Uttar Pradesh. This vision belongs to all of us,” he said while inaugurating the Samarth Uttar Pradesh Portal.

UP emerges as India’s second-largest economy

The UP CM emphasised that the state had undergone a remarkable transformation in the past eight years, emerging from being a “sick state” to becoming India’s second-largest economy with a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 35 lakh crore, up from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2017. He noted that the state has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the country and is now aiming to significantly contribute to India’s rise as the third-largest global economy by 2027.

CM Yogi said that from 1947 to 1960, Uttar Pradesh contributed 14 per cent to the national GDP. At that time, Uttar Pradesh was the largest economy in the country. The state had the most fertile land, and its economy was primarily agriculture-based. By 2017, Uttar Pradesh had slipped to the 8th position in the country’s economy. Its contribution to the national GDP had also declined to 8 per cent. This pushed Uttar Pradesh into the category of “bimaru” states and created an identity crisis for its citizens. Before 2017, there was a negative perception about Uttar Pradesh across the country.

UP’s export rises to Rs 2 lakh crore: CM Yogi

CM Yogi said that in 2018, the state launched the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme. Through this initiative, branding of the state’s MSME products was carried out, and they were linked with technology, markets, and design. This built confidence among artisans and craftsmen, with the state government extending full support to them. As a result, Uttar Pradesh’s exports rose to Rs 2 lakh crore, with the MSME sector contributing the most.

During the Covid period, artisans and craftsmen from different states returned to Uttar Pradesh. This posed a major challenge of providing them with proper arrangements. Our team managed to arrange accommodation and food for one crore people in the state during that time. Among them, 40 lakh were artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, while nearly 30 lakh were from other parts of the country, including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. When people’s lives were at risk, the Uttar Pradesh administration stood by them as fellow citizens of the country. Many of them expressed their gratitude for this support.

CM Yogi seeks public suggestions

Highlighting the role of public participation, the CM urged residents to share their suggestions through workshops, town halls and digital platforms such as social media, short videos and the Viksit Uttar Pradesh Portal. He stressed that every section of society – from farmers, youth, and women to professionals and institutions – must play an active role in shaping policies and initiatives.

“Just as India’s global economic contribution once stood at 25 per cent in the 16th century, we must strive to regain our rightful place in the world economy. Uttar Pradesh, with its resources, talent and cultural strength, will play a leading role in realizing this dream,” he said.

Deputy CMs hail UP’s growth

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the past eight years have witnessed “unprecedented changes” in Uttar Pradesh, while Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, the state has strengthened its governance framework and improved per capita income.

Cabinet ministers including Swatantra Dev Singh and Surya Pratap Shahi, along with senior officials, were also present on the occasion.