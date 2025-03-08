CM Yogi Adityanath unveils statue of Maharana Pratap in Noida, highlights his devotion towards motherland Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said that Maharana Pratap's devotion for the nation is inspirational and he was the real hero who fought against Akbar's army relentlessly.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the statue of Maharana Pratap on Saturday at the premises of NTPC in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district’s Dadri area. CM Yogi, while inaugurating the statue, said that how one should be dedicated to the nation, should be learnt and derived from the personality of Maharana Pratap.

Maharana Pratap, who was the ruler of the kingdom of Mewar, is known for leading the resistance against the Mughal Emperor Akbar. "The boundaries of India had reached Iran, after Maharana Sanga, there came a time when Maharana Pratap got the throne. He had to leave Chittorgarh, but he had to fight the first war at the age of just 28. Maharana Pratap fought the second war at the age of 36. He kept fighting the war in Haldighati continuously, killing and cutting down Akbar's army of lakhs," Yogi said.

The UP CM said, "The hero is Maharana, not Akbar, he forced Aurangzeb to kneel down and forced him to die suffocating. Those who have conspired to destroy Sanatan Dharma cannot be the heroes of India."

Speaking on Mahakumbh Mela that was culminated on February 26, he extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and Sanatan saints for the success of the largest religious gathering. "A new source of faith and livelihood has been opened. In the vision of the PM, Maha Kumbh has been made like this," Yogi said.

Talking about developmental projects in the state, he said projects worth 1500 crore were inaugurated. “Cheques worth crores of rupees have been given to 14 investors like RCCPL Raibralis LG Electronics, JK Cement Aligarh, SLMG Barabanki, Maruti Paper Shamli, Nikita Leper Shamli and others. All of them have received incentives in return for investment," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the AI Engineering Center of MAQ Software and Sify Data Center in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The state's policies are being shaped in line with the demands of the modern era, the needs of the youth, and the evolving global landscape through research and development, the chief minister.