No garlic, no onion: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi to eat 'satvik' food during Japan tour; special arrangements made

Tokyo:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on an official visit to Japan, where special arrangements have been made to ensure that his strict dietary preferences are followed. As in India, the Chief Minister will consume only food prepared without onion and garlic during his stay in Japan.

Strict instructions to the Japanese chef

According to officials, a purely vegetarian meal plan has been finalised for CM Yogi. A special breakfast menu has been arranged, which includes Japanese miso soup prepared without onion and garlic, along with Japanese tofu cheese, boiled vegetables, and soy milk. He will be served only simple, 'satvik' food throughout the visit.

In the morning, CM Yogi will consume herbal tea or hot water. The Japanese chef has been given strict instructions to ensure that all meals are strictly vegetarian and prepared in accordance with the Chief Minister's dietary rules. The Indian Embassy in Japan has taken special care to ensure that his food preferences are respected.

CM Yogi's warm welcome in Tokyo

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Tokyo on Wednesday. He was welcomed by Junichi Ishider, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, along with members of the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Embassy shared on the social media platform X that Nagma M Malik, India's Ambassador to Japan, also welcomed the Chief Minister.

This is Adityanath's maiden visit to Japan and forms part of his two-nation tour, which officials said is focused on deepening strategic and economic ties and positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global investment destination.

According to a press statement, soon after his arrival, the chief minister held a meeting with senior executives of Konoike Transport Co, Ltd, to discuss the expansion of the company's presence in Uttar Pradesh in logistics parks, warehousing, and multimodal transport infrastructure.

