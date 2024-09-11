'Congress prince heading to become anti-India separatist group leader': CM Yogi hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces heat over his controversial remarks during the United States visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, saying that he is heading towards becoming an 'anti-India separatist group leader.'

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Congress prince Rahul Gandhi is heading towards becoming the leader of an anti-India separatist group." He further said, "Their only aim is to destroy the unity, integrity, and social harmony of India and push the country towards civil war."

What Rahul Gandhi had said?

CM Yogi's statement came amid rising political strife over Gandhi's recent remarks on the Sikh community, reservations, and China, which he gave during his USA visits. During his recent appearance in Herndon, Virginia, Gandhi said that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. He also stressed this fight is "for all religions". His statement was later endorsed by Khalistani extremist Pannun.

On reservation, Gandhi told Georgetown University students that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now. Moreover, during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi alleged that democracy was broken in India for the last 10 years, but now it is fighting back.

He also came under criticism for sharing his platform with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is known for her anti-India stand. Earlier, she had called POK part of Pakistan, a claim outrightly rejected by India, regardless of domestic political party differences.

CM Yogi lambasts Congress for alliance with NC

CM Yogi also attacked Gandhi for forging alliance with the National Conference in J-K. He said, "The prince of Congress, who had formed an alliance with the anti-national National Conference and had broken into the reservation system of the backward classes and handed over a major part of it to the Muslims, is now hatching a conspiracy to abolish reservation from the country." He further added, "But, Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as there is even one BJP worker in this country, his divisive intentions will not succeed. 'We the people of India' are united against all anti-national forces including the Congress."