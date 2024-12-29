Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Class-10 student allegedly jumps in front of train in UP’s Amroha, dies

The body of the student was found by passers-by, who informed the police. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said that her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 29, 2024 11:59 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 11:59 IST
uttar pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV Image used for representational purposes.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, a student studying in Class 10 allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. The 16-year-old was a resident of Avantika Nagar in Gajraula town.

The teenager had left home for school on Friday morning before taking the extreme step. She jumped before the running train near Bhanpur. 

A crowd of passers-by informed police after which RPF and GRP teams reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, GRP outpost in-charge Gajraula Rajiv Singh said. The exact reason behind the girl’s death by suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said. 

 

