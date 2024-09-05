Brij Bhushan Singh breaks silence over allegations of sexual harassment, calls it Congress' conspiracy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has spoken on the allegations of sexual harassment made against him by the female wrestlers. While speaking at a public event in Gonda, the BJP leader said, 'When the allegations were made against me, I said that this is a conspiracy of Congress, Deepender Hooda and Bhupendra Hooda. I have said this earlier and today the country is saying it. Now I do not need to say anything about this.'

Notably, the BJP leader has earlier also accused the Congress and its leaders of conspiring against him. At that time, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had also claimed that he had audio clips to prove it.

It is worth mentioning that the allegations of sexual harassment were made against Brij Bhushan Singh by six women wrestlers. Several top grapplers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, had staged a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding that he be sacked as WFI president. Later, the BJP cancelled his ticket from the Kaisarganj seat which he represented till 2024. The BJP gave a ticket to his son Karan Singh instead.