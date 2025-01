Follow us on Image Source : X BJP fields Chandrabhan Paswan in Milkipur

BJP has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for Milkipur bypoll in Uttar Pradesh. Milkipur bypoll in Ayodhya district is considered the most prestigious of all the byelections held after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as BJP and SP are again in neck-to-neck fight for this seat. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Awdhesh Prasad’s son Ajeet Prasad as its official candidate from Milkipur.