BJP councillor shot at by unknown assailants during morning walk in UP's Firozabad, referred to Agra hospital

In a shocking incident, a councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Aleem Bhola. As per the information, the incident occurred on the Labour Colony bridge in Firozabad when Bhola was on his morning walk.

Following the attack, the injured councillor was immediately referred to Agra for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the case, but the attackers' identities are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Inputs by Luvkush Sharma)

This is a breaking news. More details to be added.