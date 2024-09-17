Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. BJP councillor shot at by unknown assailants during morning walk in UP's Firozabad, referred to Agra hospital

BJP councillor shot at by unknown assailants during morning walk in UP's Firozabad, referred to Agra hospital

The incident occurred when the councillor was on his usual morning walk in Firozabad. The police have launched an operation to nab attackers.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Firozabad Updated on: September 17, 2024 8:09 IST
BJP councillor shot at by unknown assailants during morning walk in UP's Firozabad
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, a councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as Aleem Bhola. As per the information, the incident occurred on the Labour Colony bridge in Firozabad when Bhola was on his morning walk.

Following the attack, the injured councillor was immediately referred to Agra for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the case, but the attackers' identities are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. 

(Inputs by Luvkush Sharma)

This is a breaking news. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement