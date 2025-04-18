Beer and wine shops to come up in multiplex malls in Gautam Buddha Nagar The scheme is at present being implemented in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Lucknow on a pilot basis, officials said.

Noida:

In a big step to push alcohol sales and make them more accessible to small entrepreneurs, the Uttar Pradesh government has started a pilot project under its new excise policy. This will enable the sale of low-alcohol beverages such as beer in multiplex-equipped malls, officials at the excise department said.

In pursuit of this, the excise department has commenced the acceptance of applications for a newly introduced FL-4D licence which allows the retail of beer, wine and other beverages categorised as low in alcohol content.

Retail licence at a lower cost

The licence for this comes at quite a lower cost of Rs 6 lakh when compared to the earlier provision where only FL-4C licenses were available at Rs 25 lakh per year, permitting the sale of premium liquor in malls, officials said.

“By introducing the FL-4D licence, the government aims to democratise alcohol retailing, allowing more participants, especially small business owners, to enter the market, while keeping premium operations under the more expensive FL-4C framework.

This is a step towards inclusive participation in the sector, without the high barrier of licence costs. However, the sale or consumption of any form of alcohol inside cinema halls will remain strictly prohibited. These low-alcohol beverage shops will only be allowed outside the cinema premises within the mall,” said Subodh Kumar, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, reported the Hindustan Times.

“An application for the FL-4D licence has already been received from a mall in Noida Sector 43 while two more applications have been filed from other locations,” he added.